Meet 23-years-old Arinze Stanley Who Makes Pencil Drawings Like Real Life Images – Naija News

Arinze Stanley is an amazing artist whose art works speaks volumes. His drawings look so real you would think it was a photograph. Born on November 20, 1993, Stanley has been drawing for as long as he can remember. He is a pencil artist working in the …
