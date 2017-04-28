Meet the Lady Who Allegedly Broke Mercy Aigbe’s Marriage
Earlier today LIB report about the marriage crash of Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe over an alleged Domestic Violence from her husband.
Apparently, the details are quite messy, and a light-skinned lady has been fingered to be a factor that caused the marriage crash.
We learnt that the lady named Opemititi, being accused of sleeping with Mercy’s husband was like a “younger sister” to Mercy Aigbe, until things went to the gutters.
LIB gathered that a domestic violence was the number cause for the marriage crash, and now we’re getting reports opemititi has having an affair with Mercy Aigbe’s husband.
