Meet The Newest Oldest Person In World

Violet Brown is now the “Oldest living person in the world” after taking over the title from her fellow super-centenarian, Emma Morano who died at the age of 117 years and 137 days.

Violet is 117 years and 36 days, and a Jamaican, who was born just few miles from the birthplace of the fastest man on planet, Usain Bolt and she’d be the first ever verified super-centenarian from Jamaica and the oldest verified Jamaican person ever.

Mrs Brown was born on March 10, 1900 when Jamaica was a part of the British Empire, making her the last living former subject of Queen Victoria who died in January 1901.

Recognised by the Guinness Book of Records , Mrs Brown who still lives in the same house in where she was born told the Jamaica Observer in an interview last year: “I live by the grace of God and I am proud of my age!”

It also reported last May that her 96-year-old son, Harold Fairweather, is widely believed to be the oldest person with a living parent.