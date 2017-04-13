Meeting: Ambode to take another economic step

By Nwafor Sunday

The President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Dr. Frank Udemba Jacobs and his delegation, Thursday, were received by the executive governor of Lagos state, His Excellency, Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode at Lagos House, Ikeja.

It was reported that the guests were warmly welcomed by his Excellency as issues concerning Lagos state economic plans were deliberated. As he had promised the good people of Lagos state to make Lagos an economic vibrant state during his campaign , Ambode has on Thursday taken a step further in ensuring he fulfills his campaign promises.

The post Meeting: Ambode to take another economic step appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

