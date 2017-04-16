Melaye Escapes Death As Gunmen Invade His House

Sen. Dino Melaye escaped death by the whiskers as gunmen invaded his house in the early hours of Saturday at Ayetoro-Gbede in Kogi State.

It was gathered that the gunmen numbering about ten arrived the house at about midnight through the bush and opened fire from different directions on the house.

The house was riddled with bullets while two of the vehicles parked in the estate were damaged by the hoodlums.

Melaye, (APC-Kogi West), was in his country home at Ayetoro-Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area for the Easter holiday at the time of the attack.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP William Aya told NAN that the police received a distress call from the senator at about 1 a.m. and immediately responded.

He said the hoodlums escaped before the police arrived, thereby making arrest impossible.

Aya said the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Wilson Inalegwu had set up an investigation committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations to unravel those behind the attack.

On his part, Melaye said the hoodlums arrived at about midnight and started shooting sporadically at the main building in the compound.He said the shooting lasted for almost one hour, adding that apart from the building riddled with bullets, two of his vehicles were damaged.

The senator said he suspected Mr. Taufiq Isa, the Administrator of Ijumu Local Government to be behind the attack.

According to him, the attack is most likely due to his incessant verbal attacks on the State Government.

“I got a rousing welcome from Kabba to my home town on Friday and I know it angered the power that is in the state which mobilised for this assassination attempt on my life

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

