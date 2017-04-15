Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Memorial to be held for ‘tiny giant’ Ontlametse Phalatse – Huffington Post South Africa (blog)

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Huffington Post South Africa (blog)

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Memorial to be held for 'tiny giant' Ontlametse Phalatse
Huffington Post South Africa (blog)
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday for a tiny giant which has fallen, Ontlametse Phalatse, the family said on Friday. Sitting under a guava tree in a modest home filled with pictures of Phalatse, her aunt, Maureen Moropa told News24 that …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.