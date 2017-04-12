Meningitis: 490 killed, Nigeria must vaccinate 21 million people – Minister
Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole has stated that one billion dollars was required to vaccinate 21 million people in five meningitis endemic states, adding that 490 people have already been killed. He spoke on Tuesday at an emergency meeting in Kaduna held by Northern Traditional Leaders and Governors. He said the outbreak was deadly […]
