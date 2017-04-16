Meningitis: Army sensitises personnel, families
The 82 Division of Nigerian Army, Enugu, has assured officers and men and their families of best medical care, with emphasis on awareness campaign against meningitis. Col. Sagir Musa, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Sunday. He said that a…
The post Meningitis: Army sensitises personnel, families appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG