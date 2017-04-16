Pages Navigation Menu

Meningitis: Army sensitises personnel, families

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in Health

The 82 Division of Nigerian Army, Enugu, has assured officers and men and their families of best medical care, with emphasis on awareness campaign against meningitis. Col. Sagir Musa, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Sunday. He said that a…

