Meningitis: Death toll across Nigeria hits 745

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The death toll from the meningitis outbreak in Nigeria has reached 745 since November 2016. This is contained in an update released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday. It noted that 8,057 suspected cases of meningitis have been reported across the country so far. Of this figure, 7,519 (93 per cent) […]

