Meningitis: Death toll hits 745

By Sola Ogundipe & Chioma Obinna

LAGOS— As Nigeria continues to battle the recent outbreak of Cerebrospinal Meningitis, CSM, serotype C, a total of 745 people have been confirmed dead of 8,057 suspected cases as at April 17, 2017.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government said it has strengthened prevention measures to contain the outbreak of the disease.

The figures were contained in an update released, yesterday, by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, and signed by its Technical Assistant Communication Officer, Dr. Lawal Bakare.

In the statement, Bakare explained that as at April 17, 2017 a total of 230 cases were laboratory confirmed, while of the 8,057 cases, 7,519 (93 percent of cases) have occurred in the five states that have reached outbreak levels for Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) serotype C.

The outbreak currently affects five states — Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, Kebbi and Niger. Affected local govenment areas in Yobe State have reported only Neisseria meningitidis A.

Bakare explained that enhanced surveillance activities had been activated by several states in partnership with NCDC adding that partners have contributed to increased case finding and timelier reporting.

According to him, NCDC Rapid Response Teams of trained doctors and scientists continue to provide on-site outbreak investigation and control support to affected states.

According to Incident Manager of the response, Dr. John Oladejo, “we are grateful to all Rapid Response Team members, including government agency and partner staff, who have remained at their different field posts, through the Easter period working on this outbreak response and control.”

On the need to ensure citizens are continuously engaged on the response, the CEO of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu added that; “The NCDC will continue to engage proactively through all our channels of communication online and offline. We will also continue to work with our health reporters and journalists across the country to ensure easy reporting of facts. – we need all hands on deck”

The post Meningitis: Death toll hits 745 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

