Meningitis: Death toll rises 438, immunisation begins in Zamfara

The death toll from the recent outbreak of Meningitis in the country has continued on a high, as the death toll of increases to 438. According to the incident manager of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC,John Oladejo, he said in a statement released by the centre. “As at April 5, 2016, 3,959 suspected …

