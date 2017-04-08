Meningitis: Death toll rises 438, immunisation begins in Zamfara
The death toll from the recent outbreak of Meningitis in the country has continued on a high, as the death toll of increases to 438. According to the incident manager of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC,John Oladejo, he said in a statement released by the centre. “As at April 5, 2016, 3,959 suspected …
The post Meningitis: Death toll rises 438, immunisation begins in Zamfara appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG