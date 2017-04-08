Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Meningitis: Death toll rises 438, immunisation begins in Zamfara

Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The death toll from the recent outbreak of Meningitis in the country has continued on a high, as the death toll of increases to 438. According to the incident manager of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC,John Oladejo, he said  in a statement released by the centre. “As at April 5, 2016, 3,959 suspected …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Meningitis: Death toll rises 438, immunisation begins in Zamfara appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.