MENINGITIS: Gov Yari replies Emir Sanusi

…Says his flamboyant lifestyle betrays him as defender of the poor

Soni Daniel Northern Region Editor

After being roundly vilified for not doing enough to halt the deaths caused by the scourge of meningitis by the Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness, Sanusi Lamido II, Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, has also fired back at the former, asking him to march his words with action.

The governor, in a strongly worded statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Enlightenment, Ibrahim Dosara, accused Emir Sanusi of hypocrisy by living a flamboyant lifestyle while struggling to portray himself as a defender of the poor and the weak in the north.

The governor recalled that unlike the other northern royal fathers, who used their thrones to fight for the poor, the Emir was rather using his position to cast aspersions on political leaders in the north, particularly governors, and asked him to respect his sacred position and stop further denigration of others.

Yari said, “Over time, we know our traditional fathers for their compassion. When their friends from far and near offer to assist them, they would rather the assistance was given to their people in cash or kind. But for a traditional ruler who identifies the problems of his people and utters these words: ‘We are in denial. The north-east and the north-west Nigeria are among the poorest parts of the world,’ and then when his friends bring help to his door steps, he asks for a Rolls Royce, there is a fundamental problem.

“Governor Yari maintains that his reverence for the institution that HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II represents is also unshaken. Hon Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar is only asking HRH to either practise what he preaches or forever keep his peace.

“This is because in a situation where epidemics are taking our children, maternal mortality, uneducated youth, social vices and incompetent leaders are the national scourge, to borrow the words of the emir and when he is offered assistance in the face of all these and palpable poverty, he asks for a Rolls Royce does not show him as one fighting for the poor.

“It is time for the traditional institutions and our Royal Fathers to call Emir Sanusi Lamido to order, he should be made to understand the value of that exalted royal seat he is occupying. Kano kingdom is an important kingdom amongst the kingdoms in Africa.

“It is also an important and strategic institution in the history of Nigeria. The occupants of the seat before him played significant role in making Nigeria what it is today.

“They respected themselves and the institution, so much that even the Queen of England celebrated and respected them.

“His irrational thinking and actions are contradictory to the values of the kingdom and tantamount to ridiculing the institution,” the governor said.

The post MENINGITIS: Gov Yari replies Emir Sanusi appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

