Meningitis kills 10 in Sokoto State

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Despite efforts by the federal government to end the outbreak of Meningitis across the country.10 persons have been confirmed dead in Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State in the last few weeks, its Chairman, Alhaji Jabbi Shagari, had said. Shagari said on Tuesday that the deaths were recorded out of the several cases that …

