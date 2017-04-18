Meningitis: Nigeria not out of the woods yet — Prof Tomori

By Chioma Obinna

Days after the Federal Government declared that it had contained the Serotype C strain of Cerebral Spinal Meningitis, CSM, renowned Professor of Virology and former Vice chancellor of Redeemer’s University, Prof. Oyewale Tomori, has said Nigeria was not yet out of the woods.

Tomori, who is also a member of the United State National Academy of Science, said the country was still in what he described as “the thick jungle” of the epidemic.

In a chat with Vanguard, Tomori posited that now that efforts had been made to identify the type of agent causing the outbreak, the country must prepare immediately to stockpile vaccines and antibiotics in preparation for possible outbreak next year.

He said: “How well we succeed with the current vaccination will, to a large extent, determine the magnitude of future outbreaks. If we cover a substantially large number of our population with the vaccine, improve our surveillance and ensure proper care of cases, then we may be free of huge outbreaks in years to come.

“But knowing our country, as soon as we take care of the current outbreak, or the disease burns itself out, we will pack up bags and baggage and return to battling with the common issues of our national life: non-payment of salaries, strident whistle blowing exhuming illegally acquired millions of naira, pounds and dollars, and wait for the next recurring decimation by disease outbreaks.

“We currently do not have enough vaccines to cover the population in the states reporting the outbreak.”

It is still possible that there may be cases reported from other states. Add to that the “wickedness” of some unscrupulous health workers who are charging for vaccines that should be given free.

‘’One good aspect of the disease is that it is treatable, therefore we need to get antibiotics to treat and care for affected cases in different parts of the country.”

Noting that the government was taking appropriate steps to contain the outbreak, Prof. Tomori further cautioned those in authority over dangerous statements that might jeopardise gains already made so far.

“Now that we have made efforts t

The post Meningitis: Nigeria not out of the woods yet — Prof Tomori appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

