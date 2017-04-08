Meningitis: Nigerian medical association ‘embarrassed’ by govt’s poor preparation
The body wants vaccines to be produced locally.
The post Meningitis: Nigerian medical association ‘embarrassed’ by govt’s poor preparation appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG