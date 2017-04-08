Meningitis: NYSC to engage corps members in vaccination
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kano state says it is ready to engage corps members across the state in vaccination against the Cerebrospinal Meningitis disease in the area. Alhaji Ladan Baba, the NYSC State Coordinator, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Kano. He said, […]
