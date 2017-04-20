Meningitis Outbreak: After over 700 deaths, Nigeria needs divine intervention, official says
Over 700 deaths have been recorded since the outbreak of the disease last November
The post Meningitis Outbreak: After over 700 deaths, Nigeria needs divine intervention, official says appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG