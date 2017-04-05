Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Meningitis Outbreak has Nothing to do with Sin – FG

Posted on Apr 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government says the outbreak of “Type C’ form of Cerebro Spinal Meningitis (CSM) in some parts of the country has nothing to do with moral or spiritual lifestyles of Nigerians as being speculated in some quarters. The Minister of State for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire said this to State House correspondents on Wednesday […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.