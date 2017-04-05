Meningitis Outbreak has Nothing to do with Sin – FG

The Federal Government says the outbreak of “Type C’ form of Cerebro Spinal Meningitis (CSM) in some parts of the country has nothing to do with moral or spiritual lifestyles of Nigerians as being speculated in some quarters. The Minister of State for Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire said this to State House correspondents on Wednesday […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

