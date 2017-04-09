MENINGITIS OUTBREAK: Lagos faults FG on death toll

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Lagos State Government, yesterday, faulted the Nigeria Center for Disease Control’s (NCDC’s) claim that two persons died from the outbreak of Cerebro Spinal Meningitis (CSM), in the state, saying, the statistics was not true reflection of the issue.

The reaction came barely 24 hours after the NCDC, in a statement, said that death toll from the disease outbreak has increased to 438 across 19 states.

Faulting NCDC claim, Commissioner for Health, Jide Idris, in an exclusive interview with Sunday Vanguard, stressed that the claim was never a reflection of the state of affairs in Lagos State. Disclosing the current state of Meningitis in the state, Idris said that the state has two suspected cases which were yet to be laboratory-confirmed.

He said: “We have two suspected cases. And the reason we tagged them as suspected cases is because they are yet to be certified as having the disease. It is until the results of samples sent to the laboratory confirm them that we can tag them as such.”

The commissioner explained that the two cases were currently admitted, with one at Mercy Hospital, Lagos Island, and another at a private hospital (name withheld), where they are receiving treatment.

According to him, I have asked my officials to take them up on the statistics the agency released yesterday.

It would be recalled that the NCDC revealed that the number of suspected cases three days ago had skyrocketed from 2,997 to 3,959.

The agency, in a statement made available to newsmen by its Spokesman, Lawal Bakare, explained that the increase in number of cases was due to intensified case-finding going on in the affected states.

NCDC stressed that of the three cases recorded in Lagos, two have died while the other was still under monitoring.

The agency noted that Lagos is one of the three states that joined the league of CSM affected states, saying the outbreak was recorded in a local government but did not reveal the council.

According to the agency, as at April 5, 2017, a total of 3,959 cases with 438 deaths have been reported, with 181 laboratory-confirmed cases.

“Meningitis outbreaks are currently reported in 19 States with five States mostly affected (Zamfara, Katsina, Kebbi and Sokoto in the North-West zone, and Niger in the North-Central zone, of Nigeria),” it added.

In order to tackle the scourge, the agency disclosed that reactive vaccination campaign has commenced in Zamfara State with massive turnout in all the targeted communities.

NCDC added that a joint team of NCDC, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), and partners, have stormed Zamfara to combat the scourge as well as provide medical care for the residents.

The post MENINGITIS OUTBREAK: Lagos faults FG on death toll appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

