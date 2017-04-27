Meningitis Outbreak: Number of New Cases Dropping – NCDC
The number of new cases of suspected meningitis being reported has begun to decline as outbreak control measures take effect. the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said. A total of 628 new cases were reported in week 16 versus 1,935 in week 15 and 2,127 in week 14. The cumulative number of suspected […]
