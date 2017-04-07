Meningitis vaccination is free, says FG
The Federal Government on Friday said vaccination for meningitis is free throughout the country and asked Nigerians not to pay for it. The Executive Director, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja. Shuaib therefore advised Nigerians to report any health centre or health worker who extorts money for the on-going meningitis immunisation to the nearest law enforcement agency.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
