Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Meningitis: Why Governor Yari must step down – Omokri

Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Special Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Electronic Media, Reno Omokri, has mocked the Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, over his recent comment that Meningitis was God’s way of punishing Nigerians for fornication. Yari had recently said the current outbreak of Type C Cerebrospinal Meningitis, was God’s way of punishing Nigerians for fornicating.  But, […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Meningitis: Why Governor Yari must step down – Omokri

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.