Meningitis: Why Governor Yari must step down – Omokri

Former Special Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Electronic Media, Reno Omokri, has mocked the Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, over his recent comment that Meningitis was God’s way of punishing Nigerians for fornication. Yari had recently said the current outbreak of Type C Cerebrospinal Meningitis, was God’s way of punishing Nigerians for fornicating. But, […]