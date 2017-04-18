Menswear Brand Rogue Presents An Editorial Featuring Ric Hassani In “Rogue Man Identity”

Rogue Man Identity fashion editorial is a mix of vintage scenery with formal and contemporary sartorial.

Fashion is about self expression and self confidence, a genuine way of showcasing our inner self. The fashionable man is not your average gentleman, he looks just as sharp on the street and is always the best dressed person in any situation, scenery or event. All these identifies the Rogue Man.

The Rogue Man dares to be different, he can carry the weight of many on his shoulders and still do it in a well tailored debonair suit. He is sharp and refined. He represents panache, elegance, grandeur, confidence, transcendence and royalty.

Ric Hassani is a perfect epitome of what a rogue man is. He is extremely stylish and polished right down to his persona, he is confident, he stands tall and exudes talent effortlessly. In this fashion shoot, he struts our cutting-edge suave suits with a natural and uncommon savvy.



Credits

Label: Rogue {@rogue_ng}

Talent: Ric Hassani {@richassani}

Photographer: Tobi Bakre {@tobibakre}

Styling and Direction: Sadic {@sadicoflagos}

The post Menswear Brand Rogue Presents An Editorial Featuring Ric Hassani In “Rogue Man Identity” appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

