Mercy Aigbe-Gentry Reportedly Makes Shocking Move After Alleged Domestic Violence Drama

Following reports which disclosed that Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe-Gentry was hospitalized after her man of seven years, Lanre Gentry allegedly assaulted her, new reports which surfaced online hold that the actress’ husband may have a case to answer against the Lagos State Government. Recall that photos of the actress covered in blood surfaced online after…

The post Mercy Aigbe-Gentry Reportedly Makes Shocking Move After Alleged Domestic Violence Drama appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

