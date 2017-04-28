Mercy Aigbe-Gentry Reportedly Quits Matrimonial Home After Husband Allegedly Battered Her
Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe-Gentry has reportedly vacated her matrimonial home of 7-years. The actress who took to her social media page to cry out against Domestic abuse and violence after she was allegedly battered by her man, Lanre Gentry, has according to a social media user packed out of her matrimonial home. Recall that photos…
The post Mercy Aigbe-Gentry Reportedly Quits Matrimonial Home After Husband Allegedly Battered Her appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!