Mercy Aigbe gets beaten by husband

Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe Gentry has been beaten by her husband, according to online reports.

It was reported that Mercy had to be hospitalised after her husband of seven years, Lanre Gentry, beat her so much last week that the actress is still in the hospital according to Linda Ikeji blog where pictures of her battered face were posted.

A phone call to her publicist by The Nation was not answered.

However, sources in the report revealed that there were allegations of adultery levelled on both Mercy and her husband.

It was alleged that Mercy’s husband has been involved with a lady called Opemititi aka Queen Stunner, who was a close of the Gentry family before she and Mercy fell out.

And while Mercy had posted a call to resist to domestic violence, writing on Instagram, “Say NO to DOMESTIC VIOLENCE… Only a Coward hits a woman! REAL MEN don’t HIT,” her husband responded on his own Instagram account Friday, writing, “Say no to the promiscuous and irresponsible women.”

But Lanre reportedly deleted the picture and reiterated his love for his wife, posting a picture of both of them at an event and writing, “I love my wife so much.”

This is however, not the first time that reports of domestic violence have been associated with Mercy Aigbe’s marriage. A report in 2013 said she was beaten by her husband during the recording of a TV show. But Mercy and her husband denied that such an incident never happened

The post Mercy Aigbe gets beaten by husband appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

