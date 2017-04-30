Mercy Aigbe Is The 4th Woman To Have Kids For Lanre Gentry

Lanre Gentry, an American returnee who is into the hospitality business (he also sells cars) was said to have had three women, who all bore children for him before meeting and marrying Mercy Aigbe. Though his first wife is divorced from him, he was said to have impregnated one Opeyemi Amuda, who had his first …

The post Mercy Aigbe Is The 4th Woman To Have Kids For Lanre Gentry appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

