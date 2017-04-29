Mercy Aigbe: Opemititi Queen Stunner Posts Cryptic Message
Yesterday we brought you reports of one Opemititi aka ‘Queen Stunner’, who is alleged to be at the center of the marriage crisis between Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe and her Husband Lanre Gentry. Queen Stunner, has taken to Instagram to share a cryptic message. In her post, she didn’t mention or tag anyone, but it’s …
