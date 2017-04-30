Pages Navigation Menu

Mercy Aigbe Steps Out For Church Service Amid Domestic Violence Brouhaha (Photos)

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe today stepped out looking gorgeous without any evidence of physical assault. She does not look like someone who has skull fracture! She only shared the photos on Instagram but did not make any comment on the marriage crash saga. Source: Instagram

