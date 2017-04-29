Mercy Aigbe Undergoes CT Scan Shows She Fractured Her Skull (photos)

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, who was allegedly assaulted by her husband Lanre Gentry, over cheating claims, was pictured undergoing a CT scan as radiology report, reveals she suffered a fractured skull.

We are yet to hear from her, but, he husband has denied beating up his wife. he claims he loves her and he can’t do such.

The scan was done at St. Solomon HealthCare Limited, and here’s the

detailed conclusion from her CT scan;

The document acquired from ST. Solomon Health Care Limited shows, the Actress indeed suffered from a Head injury.

The Finding states:

There is fracture of the medial wall of the left orbit, with herniation of the orbital fat and left media rectus muscle into the ethmoidal sinus and presence of peri-orbital emphysema.

There is also a fracture to the floor of the orbit with air/fluid level in the left maxillary sinus – indicative of hematoma.

Slight hermiation of the left inferior oblique muscle into the maxillary sinus is also noted.

No intracranial hermorrage is seen.

There is however, bilateral basal ganglia calcification (most like physiological).

Normal white/grey matter interface is preserved.

Posterior tossa strutures are normal.

No occular abnormality is seen.

The report further concludes:

1. Blow-out fracture of the left orbit with herniation of orbital fat, media rectus and left inferior oblique muscles.

2. Left maxillary sinus hermatoma.

3. incidental finding of bilateral basal ganglia calcification.

Though she has been quiet about the reports going rounds.. and her husband, Lanre gentry keeps insisting that he never laid a finger on his wife, as he loves her so much.

However as these photos show, Mercy Aigbe indeed suffered some blows to the head which warranted an emergency scan of her head.

CT Scans are used to determine if there are injuries or trauma to the skull and brain.

-Gistreel