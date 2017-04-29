Mercy Aigbe With A Swollen Eye Was Denying Her Husband Beat Her (Throwback Video)

Here’s a throwback video of an interview granted by Mercy Aigbe Gentry and her husband where she denied that her husband beat her. But if you look closely you would notice that her eyes were swollen during the interview. Source: Youtube

