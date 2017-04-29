Mercy Aigbe’s Alleged Home Breaker, Queen Stunner’s Niece Reacts To Alleged Affair

Following the news of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe-Gentry’s domestic violence issue which led to her packing out of her husband’s home, reports indicated that the domestic violence incidence may be connected to an alleged mistress. According to reports, the actress’ husband, Lanre Gentry was romantically involved with the lady identified as Opemititi or better known…

The post Mercy Aigbe’s Alleged Home Breaker, Queen Stunner’s Niece Reacts To Alleged Affair appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

