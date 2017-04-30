Mercy Aigbe’s Hubby Claims Domestic Abuse Photos Are From Her Film ‘Victim’

Lanre Gentry, Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe’s husband who has denied ever beating his wife, has written another post to debunk the reports making rounds on the media. According to Lanre, if he has always abused his wife before now, how come she has continued to stay with him through thick and thin in their 10 …

The post Mercy Aigbe’s Hubby Claims Domestic Abuse Photos Are From Her Film ‘Victim’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

