Mercy Aigbe’s Marriage Crashes After Alleged Domestic Violence (photos)

According to LIB is report, Mercy Aigbe’s marriage has crashed after series of domestic violence from her husband who accused her of having extra-marital affairs.

From the photos shared by LIB, the actress seen with shocking injuries she sustained from the violence.

Sources close to the actress claim that Mercy’s husband turned his back against their marriage after he kicked off an affair with another woman, Opemititi.

Confirming the story, the actress made an Instagram post advising women to “say no to domestic violence”, and her husband subtly replied with a post of his own, saying, “say no to promiscuous n irresponsible women”.

The couple were married for 7 years.