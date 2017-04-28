Mercy Aigbe’s Marriage Crashes Over Alleged Battering. See Battered Face [PHOTOS]
For a while now all has not been well in the marriage of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe. Her 7-year marriage to Lagos based hotelier, Lanre Gentry seems to have crashed. Sources tell LIB that Mercy has been enduring domestic violence for a long time in her marriage but it’s gotten worse lately. We learnt that …
The post Mercy Aigbe’s Marriage Crashes Over Alleged Battering. See Battered Face [PHOTOS] appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!