Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mercy Aigbe’s Marriage Crashes Over Alleged Battering. See Battered Face [PHOTOS]

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

For a while now all has not been well in the marriage of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe. Her 7-year marriage to Lagos based hotelier, Lanre Gentry seems to have crashed. Sources tell LIB that Mercy has been enduring domestic violence for a long time in her marriage but it’s gotten worse lately. We learnt that …

The post Mercy Aigbe’s Marriage Crashes Over Alleged Battering. See Battered Face [PHOTOS] appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.