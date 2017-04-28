Pages Navigation Menu

Mercy Johnson Kneels Before The Ohinoyi Of Ebiraland (Photos)

Actress and Special Adviser Mercy Johnson visited the palace of the Ohinnnoyi of Ebiraland and showed respect by kneewling before him.She wrote' Visited the Palace of the Ohinoyi Of Ebiraland,Have no fear he said to me because "I Am With You"..

