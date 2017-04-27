Pages Navigation Menu

Merkel urges Britain to drop `illusions’ of talks before Brexit bill

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in World | 0 comments

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said Britain must drop any “illusions” it has about negotiating on other issues before it settles its financial commitments to the European Union. Speaking in the German parliament on Thursday, Merkel said Britain would not retain the same rights once it had left the EU, adding that some in the…

