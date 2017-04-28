Messi inches closer to Golden Boot, Pichichi double
With his two strikes in the 7-1 win over Osasuna, Leo Messi confirmed he’s the most inform goalscorer in Europe this season, closer and closer to the golden boot and the Pichichi
The Rosario born genius has 33 strikes in La Liga, which allows him to stay a long way ahead of any rivals. Next is Luis Suarez with 23 and then Cristiano Ronaldo with 19.
PICHICHI CHART
Leo Messi (FC Barcelona) 33 goals
Luis Suárez (FC Barcelona) 23 goals
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 19 goals
Antoine Griezmann (Atlético) 16 goals
Iago Aspas (Celta) 16 goals
Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) 14 goals
Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid) 13 goals
Willian José (Real Sociedad) 12 goals
Sandro Ramírez (Málaga) 12 goals
Gerard Moreno (Espanyol) 11 goals
And then here is the Golden Boot ranking chart, which Messi is top of too, ahead of Bas Dost and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. If he does it, it will be the fourth time he’s done this double – to go with 09-10, 11-12 and 12-13.
GOLDEN BOOT CHART
Leo Messi (Barcelona) 33 goals – 66 points
Bas Dost (Sporting Portugal) 28 goals – 56 punts
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 27 goals – 54 points
Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Múnich) 26 goals – 52 points
Edin Dzeko (Roma) y Andrea Belotti (Torino) 25 goals – 50 points
Luis Suárez (FC Barcelona), Mauro Icardi (Inter) y Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 24 gas – 48 punts
Edinson Cavani (París Saint-Germain) 31 goals- 46,5 points
Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) y Anthony Modeste (Colonia) 23 goals – 46 poinys
Dries Mertens (Nápoles) 22 goals- 44 points
Harry Kane (Tottenham) y Ciro Immobile (Lazio) 20 goals- 40 points
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 19 goals- 38 points
