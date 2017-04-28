Messi inches closer to Golden Boot, Pichichi double

With his two strikes in the 7-1 win over Osasuna, Leo Messi confirmed he’s the most inform goalscorer in Europe this season, closer and closer to the golden boot and the Pichichi

The Rosario born genius has 33 strikes in La Liga, which allows him to stay a long way ahead of any rivals. Next is Luis Suarez with 23 and then Cristiano Ronaldo with 19.

PICHICHI CHART

Leo Messi (FC Barcelona) 33 goals

Luis Suárez (FC Barcelona) 23 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 19 goals

Antoine Griezmann (Atlético) 16 goals

Iago Aspas (Celta) 16 goals

Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) 14 goals

Álvaro Morata (Real Madrid) 13 goals

Willian José (Real Sociedad) 12 goals

Sandro Ramírez (Málaga) 12 goals

Gerard Moreno (Espanyol) 11 goals

And then here is the Golden Boot ranking chart, which Messi is top of too, ahead of Bas Dost and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. If he does it, it will be the fourth time he’s done this double – to go with 09-10, 11-12 and 12-13.

GOLDEN BOOT CHART

Leo Messi (Barcelona) 33 goals – 66 points

Bas Dost (Sporting Portugal) 28 goals – 56 punts

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 27 goals – 54 points

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Múnich) 26 goals – 52 points

Edin Dzeko (Roma) y Andrea Belotti (Torino) 25 goals – 50 points

Luis Suárez (FC Barcelona), Mauro Icardi (Inter) y Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 24 gas – 48 punts

Edinson Cavani (París Saint-Germain) 31 goals- 46,5 points

Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) y Anthony Modeste (Colonia) 23 goals – 46 poinys

Dries Mertens (Nápoles) 22 goals- 44 points

Harry Kane (Tottenham) y Ciro Immobile (Lazio) 20 goals- 40 points

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 19 goals- 38 points

