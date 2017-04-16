Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Messi Keeps Barca’s La Liga Hopes Alive

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Barcelona returned to winning ways with talisman Lionel Messi scoring twice and providing one assist in a 3-2 win over Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou Saturday. Messi, who went missing in the Catalans’ 3-0 capitulation at Juventus in the Champions League Tuesday, will need to be in this form if they are to produce…

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Messi Keeps Barca’s La Liga Hopes Alive appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.