Messi Keeps Barca’s La Liga Hopes Alive

Barcelona returned to winning ways with talisman Lionel Messi scoring twice and providing one assist in a 3-2 win over Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou Saturday. Messi, who went missing in the Catalans’ 3-0 capitulation at Juventus in the Champions League Tuesday, will need to be in this form if they are to produce…

The post Messi Keeps Barca’s La Liga Hopes Alive appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

