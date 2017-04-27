Messi scores a brace as Barcelona thrash Osasuna 7-1 – Daily Post Nigeria
Messi scores a brace as Barcelona thrash Osasuna 7-1
Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona extended their La Liga lead with a 7-1 thrashing of bottom side, Osasuna. Messi has now scored 49 goals this season in all competitions from 48 games. Messi's 501st Barca goal opened the scoring after 12 minutes, …
