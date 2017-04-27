Pages Navigation Menu

Isco and other reserves helping keep Madrid in contention – Daily Mail

Isco and other reserves helping keep Madrid in contention – Daily Mail

Isco and other reserves helping keep Madrid in contention
MADRID (AP) – Reserves who would be starters in a lot of other teams have been crucial to keeping Real Madrid afloat in the Spanish league and Champions League. The likes of Francisco "Isco" Alarcon, James Rodriguez, and Alvaro Morata have ensured …
