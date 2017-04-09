Mesut Ozil Dops Hint Over His Future At Arsenal

Mesut Ozil has indicated the future of Arsene Wenger remains critical to his own at Arsenal, saying he has a “super understanding” with the Frenchman.

Ozil will have just one year left on his contract come the summer, but has stalled on committing his future to the Gunners as Wenger’s own status remains unresolved.

“It’s not just important for me but for the whole club,” Ozil told theMail on Sunday.

“It’s important to know if he stays or if he goes. We need to think towards next season.

“He’s very important. In my career I’ve always made decisions not just because of clubs but managers, too. As a footballer, it’s important to have the manager’s trust and believe they can develop you.

“When I went from Madrid to Arsenal, I came for him because I told him at the time he’d be my first option. That was the case. We still have a super understanding today.

“I have his trust, he’s a superb coach. He’s been successful for many years, he’s been here for 20 years and has always managed to get Arsenal to reach the Champions League, making Arsenal a big club. He deserves to be shown respect.”

The post Mesut Ozil Dops Hint Over His Future At Arsenal appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

