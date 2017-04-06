MFBs shrink as assets, deposits, loans, others nose-dive
… Recession, forex delay investors dividend payment … Analysts task Govt on bail-out Crisis may soon erupt in the Microfinance Banks (MFB) sub-sector as the total assets of 978 micro institutions decreased to N341.68 billion at the end-December 2016, from N455.96 billion at end-June 2016, reflecting a decrease of 25.06 percent. The Financial Stability Report…
