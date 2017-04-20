Michael Keane Set To Leave Burnley At The End Of The Season

Michael Keane will leave Burnley at the end of the season

The England international defender was the subject of bids from champions Leicester last summer, but opted to stay at Turf Moor.

Keane, 24, has been linked with a return to his first club Man Utd, though we understand no discussions have taken place between the Red Devils and the player’s representatives.

Everton, Spurs and Liverpool are all believed to be interested in Keane.

The player has just one year left on his contract, which will prompt Burnley to cash in this summer.

Burnley are believed to want at least £30 million for Keane.

United sold Keane to Burnley in January 2015 with the Clarets paying a reported £2 million for the 24-year-old.

Keane will cost significantly more to lure back to Old Trafford, but United paid a world record fee to re-sign Paul Pogba last summer.

The post Michael Keane Set To Leave Burnley At The End Of The Season appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

