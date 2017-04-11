Micheal Carrick Admits He Won’t Be Able To Fulfill Promise Of Playing For Boyhood Club Newcastle
The post Micheal Carrick Admits He Won’t Be Able To Fulfill Promise Of Playing For Boyhood Club Newcastle appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick says he will likely retire from football when he leaves Old Trafford, ruling out a switch to his boyhood club Newcastle.
“No, I think that’s (playing for Newcastle) passed now,” he told MOTD magazine. “When I was a kid I was supporting Newcastle, I dreamt one day I would do but I count myself very fortunate to have played for Manchester United for so long.
“It’s just one of those things where you can’t have everything. If and when I finish here (Manchester United), that will probably be it I think.”
‘I am not getting ahead of myself,’ he continued, ‘I have been here for so long and I have enjoyed it, I will not be playing for another club in England that is for sure.
‘We will see what happens, I have not really got any plans past this season, I am just enjoying how it is at the minute.’
Carrick has been at Manchester United since 2006, having previously spent time in London with West Ham and Tottenham.
Having won five Premier League titles and the Champions League over 446 appearances for United, he will certainly be finishing with an impressive trophy cabinet.