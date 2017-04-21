Michelle and Victor Omoruyi arrested by Canadian & U.S Officials over Human Trafficking

Michelle and Victor Omoruyi have been arrested by U.S. and Canadian immigration officials for alleged human trafficking, CBC News reports. The arrests were made after a four-month joint investigation in the Saskatchewan region. Officials had been investigating Victor as he was frequently crossing the Canada-U.S. border. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials had alerted their Canadian […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

