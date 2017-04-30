Michelle Williams Says Beyoncé Is ‘Holding It Down’ for All Pregnant Women – PEOPLE.com
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
PEOPLE.com
|
Michelle Williams Says Beyoncé Is 'Holding It Down' for All Pregnant Women
PEOPLE.com
Michelle Williams is loving Beyoncé's fierce pregnancy style, and she emphasized the message it sends to other women at the Inaugural Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday. “You know what? She's holding it down for so many other women that …
Too Much Sauce! Tina Knowles, Kelly Rowland & Michelle Williams steal the show at the 2017 Wearable Art Gala
Tina Knowles Is Letting Beyoncé off the Hook for Mother's Day
Beyonce Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump at Wearable Art Gala With Jay Z and Blue Ivy
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!