Microsoft’s Surface Dial gets more useful with Djay Pro support

Like Apple’s Touch Bar input device, the ultimate value of the Surface Dial depends on a critical mass of popular applications that make use of it. One example is Djay Pro, a iOS and MacOS app that was just released for Windows 10.

The post Microsoft’s Surface Dial gets more useful with Djay Pro support appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

