Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Migos come under fire for insulting Nigerians – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Migos come under fire for insulting Nigerians – NAIJ.COM

NAIJ.COM

Migos come under fire for insulting Nigerians
NAIJ.COM
What was a normal interview for American rap group Migos was seen as an insult to Nigeria as a country NAIJ.com gathered. Migos who have constantly said that one of the best places they have performed in their lives was in Lagos ruined their reputation

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.