Mihajlovic: Hart Wants To Stay One More Year At Torino

Joe Hart will love to stay at Torino for one more season , but the club can’t afford to keep him permanently , says Sinisa Mihajlovic.

The Manchester City goalkeeper has been on loan at Torino this season, since Guardiola signed Claudio Bravo.

On Thursday, Torino put in a request to extend Hart’s loan for another year , even though the England international has only kept three clean sheets.

Mihajlovic told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “Hart wants to stay at Torino but we are all aware, both him and the club, that we can’t buy him.

“At the most we could take him on loan for another year but that depends on both Manchester City and him.

“We will need to know if Hart is going to be here next year because if he’s not then we’ll need to change the way we play.”

The post Mihajlovic: Hart Wants To Stay One More Year At Torino appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

